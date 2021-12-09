Apollo Currency Achieves Market Cap of $51.37 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $5.53 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00179034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00020075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.97 or 0.00575251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00060184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

