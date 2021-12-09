Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of APEN opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

