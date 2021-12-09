AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Down to $5.39

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.39, but opened at $5.23. AppHarvest shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 7,434 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

