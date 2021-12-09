Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $113,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $175.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

