Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WP Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Apple makes up 11.3% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.