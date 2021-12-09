Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 844,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 71,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 35,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

