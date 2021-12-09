Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

