Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

