Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.91 and last traded at $27.88. 6,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 3,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 30.28% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

