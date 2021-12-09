AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr Sells 8,410,000 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:APP traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.78. 1,436,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,845,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

