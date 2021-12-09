AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

APP stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,492 shares of company stock valued at $81,105,233. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

