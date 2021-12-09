Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV stock opened at $170.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

