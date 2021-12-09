APYSwap (APYS) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $195,592.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

