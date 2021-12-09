Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $83,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

