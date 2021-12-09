ARAW Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $39,876.89 and $1,280.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00220038 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

