ARbit (ARB) Market Cap Achieves $15,760.05

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARbit has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. ARbit has a market capitalization of $15,760.05 and $11.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARbit Coin Profile

ARbit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbit Coin was supposedly designed for Augmented reality. The coin is Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. “

ARbit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

