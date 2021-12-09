ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Shares Up 9.5%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 5,208 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

