Arena Events Group (LON:ARE) Trading Up 0.7%

Arena Events Group plc (LON:ARE)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.27). Approximately 408,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 959,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.26 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.55 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

About Arena Events Group (LON:ARE)

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

