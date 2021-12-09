Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.50

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.50 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 169817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $607.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Argan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Argan by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.