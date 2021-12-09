argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,658,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in argenx by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,575,000 after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in argenx by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in argenx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 548,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.18.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $309.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 0.93. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.52.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

