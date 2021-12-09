Argon Price Tops $0.0302 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $149,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 91,261,361 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

