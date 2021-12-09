Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

