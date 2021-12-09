Arion (ARION) Trading Down 31.8% This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $29,198.01 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,121,210 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

