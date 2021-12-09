Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.32

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $175.88 million and $5.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,665,513 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

