Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 5,147 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 3.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,363,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

