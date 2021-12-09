Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,653 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

