Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Arqit Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

