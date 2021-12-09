Arqma Market Cap Hits $466,441.62 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Arqma has a market cap of $466,441.62 and $2,062.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,908.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.23 or 0.08656608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00321904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.91 or 0.00949544 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079162 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00399825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00282066 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,649,981 coins and its circulating supply is 11,605,437 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

