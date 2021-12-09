Arrow Financial Corp Sells 4,395 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.39. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

