Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

