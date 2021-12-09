Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $42.53 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $42.53 or 0.00088745 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $28.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

