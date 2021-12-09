Ashford Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ashford Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ashford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $43.99 and a one year high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

