Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,017.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,445 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $93,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

