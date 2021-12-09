Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,031 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $944,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.