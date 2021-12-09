Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.