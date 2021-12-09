Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Air Lease by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Air Lease by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.63%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

