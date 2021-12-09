Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Up 1.1%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s share price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 19 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARSSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Assura alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.