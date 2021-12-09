AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

