Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$1.27. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 1,889,394 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$652.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.