Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $94.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after buying an additional 229,483 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

