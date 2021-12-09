AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 11,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 112,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.51.

NYSE:T opened at $23.17 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

