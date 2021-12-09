Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Steven Smith Buys 10,000 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Steven Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,075 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($142,554.04).

Steven Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Steven Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 999 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £99,900 ($132,475.80).

BOOM stock opened at GBX 1,097 ($14.55) on Thursday. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185.55 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,160 ($15.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 906.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £172.26 million and a P/E ratio of -120.45.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

