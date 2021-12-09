AudioCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $468,681.30 and $514.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 57.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,505.27 or 0.99594377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00032374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.59 or 0.00837735 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.