Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.99

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.99 and last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 49542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08. The company has a market cap of C$747.71 million and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.20.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$126.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

