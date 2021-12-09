Auto (AUTO) Price Tops $698.72 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $698.72 or 0.01458450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $37.03 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.