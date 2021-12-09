Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Lowered to GBX 598

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 598 ($7.93) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 745 ($9.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.81) to GBX 860 ($11.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 700 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($10.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.48) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 696.44 ($9.24).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 736.80 ($9.77). 788,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,691. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 631.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.