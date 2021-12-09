AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,805.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,636.52. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,098.69 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

