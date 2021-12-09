AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.94.

AVB traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.52. 625,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

