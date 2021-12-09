AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.94.
AVB traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.52. 625,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $247.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
