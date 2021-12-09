Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 18,511 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $38.36.

