Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,079 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACES. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

